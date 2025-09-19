UTRGV officially opens new Vaqueros Performance Center

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley officially opened its new Vaqueros Performance Center on Friday.

The center cost a total of $45 million and spans more than 45,000 square-feet.

UTRGV Vice President and Athletic Director Chasse Conque says the facility is the brand-new home for all UTRGV athletes.

"It's a place where our student athletes will fine tune their trade, invest in their sport. They'll practice, they'll rehab, and they'll commit to their academic success," Conque said.

The facility includes two practice fields, a weight room and a new locker room.