UTRGV professor awarded $3 million for Alzheimer’s study

A UTRGV professor was awarded nearly $3 million for Alzheimer's research.

The money will fund a new study to find a way to improve memory in patients.

"If this forgetfulness is affecting the quality of life or the money or the relationship or work, we need to see how we can help,” UTRGV School of Medicine neuroscience professor Dr. Gladys Maestre said.

Dr. Maestre’s previous work has shown that Valley seniors have some of the highest rates of memory loss in the country.