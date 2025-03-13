UTRGV reports tuberculosis case linked to Brownsville daycare facility
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced that the Cameron County Public Health Department confirmed a case of tuberculosis involving a member of the university’s Brownsville campus.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Cameron County Public Health department, who confirmed that the tuberculosis case is linked to an exposure investigation at the Kiddie City Academy in Brownsville.
The UTRGV campus community member is undergoing medical care and is isolated, UTRGV said.
As previously reported, the public health department said nearly 90 employees and children at the daycare, located at 995 W Ruben M Torres Sr. Blvd., Suite H, need to get tested after someone linked to the daycare tested positive for tuberculosis.
READ MORE: Tuberculosis exposure investigation underway at Brownsville daycare facility
The public health department said they are looking at over 200 people that were exposed to tuberculosis at the UTRGV Brownsville campus, and plan to start testing next week at their Brownsville clinic.
According to the Texas Health and Human Services, tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that’s spread through prolonged close contact. Symptoms include:
- Persistent cough
- Fever
- Chills
- Night sweats
- Unexplained weight loss
-Fatigue
Students and staff that have been exposed to tuberculosis have been contacted, the public health department said.
