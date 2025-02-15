UTRGV research conference covers disparities in cancer research, treatment

The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley wrapped up a conference covering disparities in cancer research and treatment.

Medical students showed some of their ongoing research and studies. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday morning at the Mission Event Center.

Experts shared their ideas and research on treatment for some of the Rio Grande Valley's most common types of diseases like cervical, breast and liver cancer.

This is the third year UTRGV hosts this medical conference.

"To learn what is happening from across the globe, and can we learn something from them? What we can tell them, so that it's learning from each other," UTRGV Cancer Research Director Dr. Subhash Chauhan said.

Researchers and medical students presented some of their findings to experts across the globe from countries including Nigeria, Mexico and India.