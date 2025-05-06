UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week
UTRGV Vaqueros DH Armani Raygoza was named the Southland Conference Hitter of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Raygoza went 11-23 from the plate last week, good for a .478 batting average with two home runs and nine RBI.
Raygoza helped lead the Vaqueros to a 5-0 record over that span including a sweep of Incarnate Word to end the conference season and clinch a top-2 seed in the SLC.
That means that UTRGV will host one pool of Southland Conference Championship Bracket Play starting on May 15th.
