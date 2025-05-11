UTRGV School of Medicine commencement ceremony celebrates class of 2025

Over four dozen UTRGV medical students are celebrating after graduating on Saturday and finding out their residency matches.

Among the graduates is Brownsville native Carlos Cisneros, who is now heading to the University of Colorado Denver.

"I matched with my top choice pathology program,” Cisneros said. “It is still hard to accept, it's still hard to believe — I feel these butterflies in my stomach."

Cisneros said he knew he wanted to study medicine after his mom was diagnosed with leukemia.

“When I grew older and I realized what her medical team, what those doctors did for her, it inspired me to want to do things those doctors did,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros and his other 49 classmates are the sixth cohort of graduates from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

“We are fulfilling the mission we were given to train our medical students, and provide additional doctors in the state of Texas and Rio Grande Valley," UTRGV School of Medicine Interim Dean Everardo Cobos said.

