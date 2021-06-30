UTRGV School of Medicine welcomes new dean

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine welcomed a new dean on Friday.

UTRGV named Dr. Michael B. Hocker as the new dean of the School of Medicine, adding that he would assume his new role on Monday.

Academia is familiar territory for Hocker; he served as senior associate dean at the Medical College of Georgia, overseeing nearly 600 residents and fellows.

While new leadership typically brings change, Hocker says his vision aligns with UTRGV's— serving the Valley.

"We're no longer a new medical school," Hocker said. "We're an evolving medical school. I really see our mission is to support the health of the Rio Grande Valley."

The school's elevation to provisional status brings it one step closer to full accreditation; Hocker says he's ready to hit the ground running.

"The best and brightest students who are part of the Valley already," Hocker said. "We don't want to lose them to other medical schools. We want to be a top school in the state, within the region, but also within the county."

Accepting the warm welcome, Hocker says he's ready to serve the people that have already made an impression.

"Everywhere I go, people are friendly, welcoming," he said. "It's the amazing people that really brought me here."