UTRGV specialist cautions after Avian Flu human case reported in Texas

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, gives caution after a recent alert from the CDC on Avian Flu.

"These exposures need to be investigated, especially in areas where animals have been documented to be infected with these viruses," Maldonado said.

From cattle and now human, the second ever human case was reported in Texas just a few days ago. State authorities first detected the virus in cattle last month.

"Common respiratory symptoms in general, like runny nose or a cough or a fever, more severe symptoms like body ache or symptoms of pneumonia," Maldonado said.

Dr. Maldonado says that one case is recovering and had a very mild illness, but he says the spectrum of illness goes from very mild to very severe.