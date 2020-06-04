UTRGV student undergoes risky surgery before graduation

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student, Talita Oliveira, underwent a risky surgical procedure just before graduation.

Oliveira is originally from Brazil, but living in the Valley getting her degree and playing volleyball for the university.

Dr. Michael Lago from South Texas Health System Edinburg explains Oliveira had scheuermann's kyphosis – one of the curves in the spine was over exaggerated and it was spread over a short segment.

Oliveira worried when she thought she wouldn’t be able to graduate, then her doctors, therapists and staff surprised her with a graduation celebration.

