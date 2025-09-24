UTRGV students to receive hands-on experience with social workers at La Joya ISD
Local college students hoping to become social workers have a new option to receive real world experience.
It’s all thanks to a partnership between UTRGV and La Joya ISD to help students succeed.
Through a new four-year agreement, college students from UTRGV learning to become social workers will get to work with social workers at La Joya ISD.
“And then eventually, little by little, they get assigned their own clients,” Luis Torres Hostos, dean of the UTRGV School of Social work, said.
Undergrad and masters students must complete around 500 hours every year in order to graduate.
Watch the video above for the full story.
