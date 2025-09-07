UTRGV takes down Prairie View A&M on the road in thriller

The UTRGV Vaqueros have their first Division I win and first road win under their belts.

The team got out to a hot start, leading 17-0 against the Prairie View A&M Panthers after the first quarter.

However, Prairie View A&M quickly settled and held the Vaqueros offense scoreless for over two quarters of game time, from the 4:07-minute mark in the second quarter all the way up until the final moments.

The Panthers took their first lead of the game off of a junior running back Tevin Carter's second rushing touchdown of the night. That put the team up by one point with 13 minutes to go.

Later, in the fourth, after the Vaqueros defense forced a three-and-out, UTRGV had a chance to take the lead back in the waning moments.

On the game-winning drive, the Vaqueros were flawless. Eddie Lee Marburger went 2-2 passing the ball for 35 yards and the team ran three times for 14 yards, including the game-winning touchdown off a pitch play to Nathan Denney.

Needing a stop to seal the victory, the Vaqueros defense came up big. Alijah Prosser forced a Panthers fumble with under two minutes to go, which was recovered by Elijah Graham to come up with the game's lone turnover.

The Vaqueros were able to burn the last of the Panthers timeouts on the ensuing drive, featuring a big 27-yard run by Eddie Lee Marburger, and UTRGV moved to 2-0 on the young season.

Marburger finished the game 19/31 for 263 passing yards and one touchdown. Nathan Denney topped the list as the team's leading rusher with 101 yards on the night and a score in addition to his 37 receiving yards. Vaqueros wide receiver Tony Diaz was also stellar with 121 receiving yards and a touchdown.

UTRGV returns home for their next game on Saturday, September 13 against Langston.