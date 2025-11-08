UTRGV uses programmed robot to paint the practice field

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros grounds crew is getting help from a robot to help paint the practice field.

The robot is a big part of helping UTRGV prepare for Saturday's, and it's all about time and manpower efficiency.

The artist, nicknamed Pepino by the UTRGV grounds crew, that uses the grass practice field as its canvas, painting every line required for football, from the hashmarks to the numbers.

The Turf Tank Robot is programmed using a GPS to paint the lines, saving the grounds crew time and extra manual labor to get the practice field ready to go.

"If we do it manually, it would be two to three guys just to finish everything. I would say it would take between the whole field, the hashmarks and everything, about a whole day. With the robot, it takes us about four and a half hours, and it's done everything," UTRGV Athletics maintenance employee Rolando Reyna said.

Although it seems that the robot works independently, Reyna says that they have to constantly check the paint levels, as well as the accuracy of the lines, to make sure everything is done in a precise manner.

"We got to make sure it's painting all the lines right and all the hashmarks, and we also do the numbers, just to make sure it's ready for game day," Reyna said.

A $17,000 investment that resulted in Head Football Coach Travis Bush raving about the quality of the field that the team gets to use weekly.

"Have you seen the practice field? It looks like a fairway in Augusta. Our staff does a phenomenal job and they've done a great job. When we first got here with baseball, all the facilities, soccer field, they do a phenomenal job with the grass taking care of the facilities. Again this is our daily lives, our guys have top-notch first class stuff," Bush said.

"We constantly hear from our coaching staff that they like the way it's been painted, it's accurate, on target, they're here, and they can see it that it does pay off," Reyna said.

Watch the video above for the full story.