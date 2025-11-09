UTRGV Vaqueros improve to 7-3 with a win over Nicholls State

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the Nicholls State Colonels 28-21 Saturday night in front of the home crowd.

Eddie Lee Marburger found Tony Diaz in the endzone to open up the scoreboard in the first quarter. Marburger went 20-for-30 for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Graduate student Nathan Denney had a career-high night. He scored two touchdowns while rushing 25 times for 120 yards.

They improved to a 7-3 overall record becoming the first FCS program to win 7 games in their while playing against division one opponents in its inaugural season.

The Vaqueros will go on the road for the last road game of the season to face off against McNeese at the McNeese State University Football Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.