UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland Conference
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Incarnate Word on Thursday night in three straight sets.
Claudia Lupescu led the way with 15 kills in the match, while teammate Ilana De Assis tallied 11 more in the victory.
The win moves the Vaqueros to 11-4 in conference and clinches the team a top four seed for the upcoming Southland Conference tournament.
UTRGV will have just one more game before the regular season comes to an end. The Vaqueros are set for a matchup with Houston Christian on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Edinburg at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
