UTRGV Vaqueros' Travis Bush reflects on inaugural season
Saturday marks the final game for UTRGV’s inaugural football season.
Channel 5 Sports’ Daniella Hernandez spoke with head Coach Travis Bush on what the team will bring to tonight’s game against East Texas A&M, and reflected on the season as it comes to a close.
Watch the video above for the full story.
