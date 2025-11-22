UTRGV Vaqueros' Travis Bush reflects on inaugural season

Saturday marks the final game for UTRGV’s inaugural football season.

Channel 5 Sports’ Daniella Hernandez spoke with head Coach Travis Bush on what the team will bring to tonight’s game against East Texas A&M, and reflected on the season as it comes to a close.

Watch the video above for the full story.

