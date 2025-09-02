UTRGV welcomes students for the first day of fall semester

It's the first day of the fall semester for students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Both campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville are getting ready to welcome students and this year, the university is celebrating 10 years.

UTRGV is expecting a new record in student enrollment for the year. Nearly 36,000 students will be attending classes at both of their campuses. An official number will not be known until students are in class for at least 12 days.

They are also welcoming more than 7,000 freshmen. It is the largest freshman class in the history of the university.

Last year, UTRGV had a little over 34,000 students and nearly 24,000 applicants; 7,000 graduates received a degree.

The university was recently ranked number 7 in the nation and number 1 in Texas for the third straight year by the Washington Monthly for being an affordable academic institution.

"This is a great achievement, and what makes it more remarkable is that we're celebrating this national recognition in the same year that we mark our 10th year as a university. In just a decade, UTRGV has risen to the top not only in Texas but across the country, and that success belongs to every one of you," UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

UTRGV also welcomed more than 100 new full-time professors and lecturers this semester.

The university will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary with several events for Welcome Week, one of them will be held on Wednesday.

