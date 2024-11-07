UTRGV women's basketball team picks up first power conference win since 2003
The UTRGV women's basketball team took down Houston on Tuesday night with a 70-68 victory.
The hero in the game was Charlotte O'Keefe, who hit the game-winning three with 3.8 seconds left to lift the Vaqueros to victory.
It's the first time the program has beaten a power conference team since 2003.
O'Keefe finished with 18 points, just two behind Kade Hackerott for the team-lead.
"I'm just super happy," Hackerott said after the victory. "That was a super fun win, something we've been working towards for a long time so I'm really happy that we could get it done."
"I'm proud of our team and I'm happy for our university," Vaqueros head coach Lane Lord added. "Rally the Valley is our cry and I think we did that tonight."
With the victory, the Vaqueros start the season 1-0 and will look to make it two straight to open the year on Saturday against UTSA.
