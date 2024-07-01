VA Clinic in Harlingen offering resources to veterans with PTSD during Fourth of July celebrations

The Fourth of July is meant to celebrate the nation's independence.

Many families celebrate by popping fireworks, but those loud noises can really effect veterans who suffer from things like PTSD.

Many former soldiers suffer from anxiety and Post-Traumatic Syndrome, or PTSD.

With 4th of July just days away, the smell, sound and vibration of fireworks can cause a panic attack.

PTSD is a condition caused by a traumatic event in a person's life. The 4th of July is the perfect mix to activate these emotions.

A huge crowd and loud noises can trigger those old memories for veterans, both mentally and physically.

"At times, it's going to make it more likely, that they are going to isolate or try to stay away from situations that trigger memories or just make them have this uncomfortable feeling," Veterans Affairs of Harlingen Psychologist Dr. Jessica Carmona said.

Ashley Longoria is a veteran who participated in the OAF, Operation in Afghanistan. She describes what it's like to live with PTSD after returning home from a war.

"Thunderstorms, fireworks, those things triggered me, bringing me back to that same situation I was in during wartime," Longoria said.

Carmona says that during the time of celebration, the VA clinic sees an increase in veterans looking for resources.

The VA also provides resources for other veterans who are going through the same thing.

"Skills such as breathing techniques, mindfulness, recognizing the present moment, allowing veterans to slowly become acclimated to these responses while also enjoying being with the people that they love," Carmona said.

It is important to remember that celebrations like the 4th of July can be difficult for the families of veterans. Carmona advises people to be patient and supportive.

For more information, click here.