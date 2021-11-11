Vaccine clinic offering shots to travelers at Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge

A clinic at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge is offering vaccines to travelers, including children.

The Segovia family traveled from Monterrey and crossed the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge to get their Pfizer vaccine.

"In Mexico, children can still not get it," said Sonia Segovia, whose son was vaccinated at the clinic. "You have to go through a legal procedure to be allowed to do it, and I didn't want to wait."

Children are getting a one third dose of the adult Pfizer vaccine.

Since the Reynosa-Hidalgo International Bridge reopened on Monday, nurses have been vaccinating an average of 300 people a day, with the majority of the patients being Mexican nationals and many of them are minors.

"We have been getting numerous calls on a daily basis as far as when the kids 5-11 were going to get approved, and as soon as the approval came in, we saw an increase in people wanting to get their kids vaccinated," said Monica Hernandez, a nurse with RGV Vax. "And when the bridge opened up, of course, we did see more of a response to that."

No identification or medical insurance is required at the clinic.

Pfizer vaccines are being administered Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna doses are also administered for those over 18 years of age.