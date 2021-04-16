Vaccine Milestone: Edinburg CISD administers 20,000th COVID-19 shot

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District administered the 20,000th dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Vela High School.

Edinburg CISD COVID-19 Director Dr. Anthony Garza said the district runs on only about 80 employees.

“We’re very proud that we administers over 20,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine here in our Edinburg CISD clinics,” Garza said.

Donna resident Pablo Torres received the miles stone dose.

“I feel good,” Torres said. “It feels great to have the shot. I’m happy.”