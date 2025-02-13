Val Verde road in Donna closed after crash hospitalizes toddler

A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Thursday evening following a major accident, according to Donna Fire Chief David Simmons.

According to Simmons, the toddler was in a Dodge Ram truck that lost control and struck two utility polls on the 900 block of Val Verde Road at around 5 p.m.

The male driver was the only other occupant of the truck, Simmons said. The driver went with the child to the hospital.

Simmons said the condition of the child was not immediately available.

The utility poles the truck struck were knocked out, and AEP Texas will work on resetting them to bring power back to the area, Simmons added.

The Texas Department of Transportation will come in to help close down Val Verde Road from westbound frontage road to FM 495.

Simmons said it could take about five hours for power to be restored.