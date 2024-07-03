Valley AC business gives tips on saving money on your energy bill

Cranking up the AC in the summer can also really crank up your electric bill, but there are some ways to save a few bucks on your light bill.

Not keeping up with maintenance on AC units can lead to some serious issues in the summer. That maintenance can also save a few bucks each month, which is never a bad thing these days.

With a lot of people spending more time at home, you might notice some changes in your monthly electricity bill and that's because the demand goes up this time of year as people want to stay cool they crank up the AC.

Luis Hess, owner of Hess Air, says dirty air filters causes them to overwork and pull in more electricity. So, make sure to change them at least every six months.

Another way to conserve energy is by keeping the thermostat set at 78 degrees.

"As the summer starts getting into the 100, 105 and higher, it is recommended that instead of maintaining 75 degrees in indoor temperature, start raising it to 77, 78, 80 degrees, try to keep up with 20 degrees split from outside to inside temperatures," Hess said.

Hess says it's still comfortable in the home and keeps the AC running. That helps remove the humidity from inside the house.

Another home cooling tip is to keep the curtains closed to make sure sunlight doesn't get inside.

Also, regular maintenance can help your AC unit run more efficiently and also cut down your monthly light bill.

Another tip is to use your ceiling and floor fans to cool your room. They will help circulate that cool air in your room and around the house.