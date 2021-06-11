Valley advocacy group responds to Abbott's recent border remarks

A Valley advocacy group is weighing in on Gov. Greg Abbott's latest remarks about cracking down on migrants crossing the border, made during a press conference in Del Rio on Thursday.

La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) started a petition calling upon Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to refuse to allow Abbott to use local resources to detain migrants.

As it stands, only federal law enforcement like U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents can arrest migrants. Still, during Abbott's border security summit, he announced he wants to "start arresting everybody coming across the border."

"The judge doesn't have to cooperate because they're not being arrested by federal agents," Danny Diaz with LUPE said. "If [there are] family units crossing, where parents are with children, they'll be detained separately."

In a statement made Thursday, Cortez said he was in "total agreement that family separation is unacceptable," adding that he traveled to Del Rio for the summit to understand Abbott's plan better and how it could impact migrants and residents of Hidalgo County.