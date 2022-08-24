Valley AIDS council hosting monkeypox vaccine clinics

Monkeypox vaccines will soon be available in both Hidalgo and Cameron Counties.

The Valley Aids Council made the announcement Tuesday from their Westbrook Clinic in Harlingen.

Vaccines are limited and are not open to the public.

Authorities say those requesting the vaccine will have to be screened first.

The vaccines will be available as early as Friday.

More than a thousand of cases has been confirmed across the state, but only two in the Valley.

To make an appointment in Cameron County, call 956-335-0196.

To make an appointment in Hidalgo County, call 956-335-0197.

Both phone numbers will be up and running from 3:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.