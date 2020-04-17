x

Valley airports to receive coronavirus relief funds

Several Rio Grande Valley airports will receive millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds as a part of a nationwide stimulus relief package.

The money was passed by Congress last month.

Valley International Airport is set to receive over $20 million, over $4 million for McAllen International Airport and over $1 million for Brownsville South Padre Island International.

