Valley airports to receive coronavirus relief funds
Several Rio Grande Valley airports will receive millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds as a part of a nationwide stimulus relief package.
The money was passed by Congress last month.
Valley International Airport is set to receive over $20 million, over $4 million for McAllen International Airport and over $1 million for Brownsville South Padre Island International.
