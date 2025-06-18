Valley animal activists raise concern on alleged animal cruelty in Brownsville

Rio Grande Valley animal activists are raising concerns about alleged animal cruelty in the Brownsville area.

They say a number of dogs are living in unsafe conditions. Cameron County animal control responded to the property on Tuesday, but no wrongdoing was found.

Brownsville Animal Defense President Tony Lopez was alerted about the dog's conditions over the weekend. When he showed up to that property, he says he found around 30 to 40 dogs.

"The way they were housed is no way to have them. There were puppies, there was beagles...approximately 30 hounds," Lopez said.

When Cameron County Animal Control showed up, they were accompanied by deputies from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and animal control left the property without issuing any citations or removing any animals. They said they did not believe it was warranted.

"We don't think so, we think there's a lot there. We need people to address this, we need our laws to be stronger, so that we ourselves can help them," Lopez said.

Lopez believes the dogs on that property were left in crowded conditions.

"When you have 15 dogs in a kennel, that's fighting, diseases, anything can happen," Lopez said.

Those aren't the only concerns he has. Lopez claims the dogs also do not have proper shelter.

Erica Lerma is an independent dog rescuer in Brownsville. She says she too saw the conditions the dogs were living in.

"There was a lot of them that we're also in chains, and they don't have shelter or nothing and all these days it rains, and it's hot, they don't have anywhere to be," Lerma said.

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office is aware of the case, but can't directly comment on it. They say it's an active investigation.

