Valley animal rescue scammed into sending disabled dogs to false Arizona business

Yaqui Animal Rescue in Sullivan City is waiting to learn what will happen to two disabled dogs they sent to Arizona.

The dogs were sent to a place called Special Needs Animal Welfare League. That was before images of the deplorable conditions the animals were kept in came out and police shut the place down.

"Something always just didn't seem right with the rescue," Yaqui Animal Rescue board member Rebecca Arizmendi said.

Yaqui Animal Rescue sent the dogs in June. Rescuers thought it was for the dog's, Checko and Butters, well-being.

Arizmendi says soon after, her suspicions rose as she interacted with rescue operator April McGlaughlin.

"We started requesting photos, requesting videos, and she wasn't sending them," Arizmendi said.

Arizmendi looked online for information on the Arizona rescue. Her concern grew, and she contacted the Arizona Humane Society in late August.

She made the trip to Chandler, Arizona in September to see for herself what was happening, and she confronted McGlaughlin, who called authorities.

Arizmendi says the rescue was not legitimate, but raised money on the premise they helped disabled and elderly dogs.

As for the dogs Yaqui Animal Rescue sent, they hope to bring Checko and Butters home, but they have to wait for the outcome of a hearing next Wednesday.

