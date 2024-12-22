Valley animal shelters host adoption event

Kennels at the Palm Valley Animal Society are usually at capacity at the end of the year.

According to PVAS Development Manager Michael Odom, the shelter had close to 1,000 dogs in their care as of Saturday.

It’s why PVAS joined five other animal shelters in the Rio Grande Valley to host Love for the Holidays, a two-day adoption and foster weekend.

"[It’s] an opportunity to showcase some of our dogs that don't normally get to be seen being at the shelter,” Odom said. “So being out here in an open space, also having Santa Claus and the Grinch out here so people can take photos, where families can come see the kids and get in the holiday spirit."

With dozens of volunteers helping make this two-day event happen, Alyssa Flores urged the public to make a difference in an animal’s life.

"Animals don't have a voice, and we are the only voice we have for them. I think they should all get a house,” Flores said.

