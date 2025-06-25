Valley attorney says lawmakers will not cover cost of Senate Bill 10
Senate Bill 10 is the new Texas law that requires public schools to display the 10 Commandments in classrooms.
Attorney Eden Ramirez represents several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley. He says lawmakers signed off on the requirement, but aren't covering the cost.
"We have had some of our clients already reach out to us and ask us about what they need to do to comply with Senate Bill 10," Ramirez said. "They would have to cough up the money to put these new requirements up or they would have to accept a private donation from a third party, if the private donor meets and conforms to Senate Bill 10 requirements."
SB 10 takes effect September 1, but legal challenges are expected.
