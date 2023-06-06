x

Valley Baptist cereal drive begins Monday

1 day 11 hours 41 minutes ago Sunday, June 04 2023 Jun 4, 2023 June 04, 2023 6:33 PM June 04, 2023 in News - Local

Valley Baptist Health System is collecting cereal for their Healthy Over Hungry Drive.

From June 5 until June 12, people can drop off cereal boxes to either their Harlingen or Brownsville location.

This is a partnership with the RGV Food Bank. Last year, they were able to donate more than 27,000 servings of cereal to help families in need throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days