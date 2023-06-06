Valley Baptist cereal drive begins Monday
Valley Baptist Health System is collecting cereal for their Healthy Over Hungry Drive.
From June 5 until June 12, people can drop off cereal boxes to either their Harlingen or Brownsville location.
This is a partnership with the RGV Food Bank. Last year, they were able to donate more than 27,000 servings of cereal to help families in need throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
