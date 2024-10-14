Valley Baptist Medical Center doctor discusses breast cancer awareness month
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women.
Women who have surgery as part of their breast cancer treatment may choose breast reconstruction surgery.
Dr. Vijan Dhevan with Valley Baptist Medical Center discusses the surgery in the video above.
