Valley bar owner reacts to Colorado's mass shooting

The Valley is reacting towards the mass shooting that happened over the weekend in Colorado.

"Here we go again, another establishment being attacked by an outsider," Bar-B owner Merrill Hammons said.

Authorities are expected to formally charge the suspect of the Colorado shooter with five counts of first-degree murder and five hate crime charges.

In the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016, safety of customers and staff at Bar-B was made a priority and security is tight.

"We have full time security at our bar," Hammons said. "We have since we opened up."

At Bar-B's, there is only one entrance, no large bags are allowed, and everyone must show an ID before going in.

Brownsville police says that they are going to be increasing their patrol in downtown for people to visit places such as Bar-B feel more at ease.

"By being in fear, does not give us the opportunity for everyone to actually go out and enjoy each other," Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said.

Even with an extra set of eyes and more patrolling, the first openly-gay city commissioner Roy De Los Santos says everyone can do their part to fight violence, no matter how small.

"Every day we see discrimination, sometimes in my new forms and conversations with family members that we get together with over the holidays, it's important we don't just let those go by," De Los Santos said.

The owners of Bar-B believe hate can also be fought with inclusion.

"And by that, we mean everyone is welcome here," Hammons said.