Valley Border Patrol agent charged with indecency with a child

Derek James Dominguez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A 37-year-old Border Patrol Agent was charged with abusing a female child, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek James Dominguez was charged on Thursday with indecency with a child.

“The accusation centers on the alleged abuse of a female child that occurred sometime in 2023 and December 2024,” the news release states.

The news release identified Dominguez as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent. Channel 5 News reached out to the agency to confirm Dominguez's employment status, and a spokesperson said they don't divulge employment status.

Bond for Dominguez was set at $50,000.

The Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and encourages anyone with additional information to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.