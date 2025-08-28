Valley Border Patrol agent charged with indecency with a child
A 37-year-old Border Patrol Agent was charged with abusing a female child, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Derek James Dominguez was charged on Thursday with indecency with a child.
“The accusation centers on the alleged abuse of a female child that occurred sometime in 2023 and December 2024,” the news release states.
The news release identified Dominguez as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent. Channel 5 News reached out to the agency to confirm Dominguez's employment status, and a spokesperson said they don't divulge employment status.
Bond for Dominguez was set at $50,000.
The Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and encourages anyone with additional information to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
