Valley business seeing increase in sales due to Memorial Day weekend

A business at South Padre Island is reporting that the unofficial start of summer is off to a good start thanks to the increase in beach goers.

Backus Beach Service says they’ve seen an increase in bookings. Saturday saw 60 bookings, which CEO Shane Buckus said is higher than usual for this time of year.

Buckus said this weekend has also been a lot busier compared to others.

“[We’ve had] pretty bad weather, we've got a lot of rain, high winds, and so we finally had one good weekend to come out here,” Buckus said. “Everybody showed up, the tides are back, so there's plenty of room on the beach."

If the crowds keep up like they have this weekend, Backus says it's a good sign for what's to come over the summer.