Valley church set to host 'Night of Honor' for McAllen Police

Vital Church, located in McAllen, will host a 'Night of Honor' for McAllen Police Officers, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

The event was inspired by a friendship between Ramon Martinez, owner of Martinez Furniture & Appliance Store and Edelmiro Garza, a McAllen officer killed in the line of duty.

The two first met at the church where they served on the parking lot security team. They grew closer together every Sunday. After losing his good friend Martinez decided to he wanted to give back.

"A mans wealth is not measured by what he acquires in life but what he gives in life," Martinez said. "Eddie is a perfect example of that and we're just following his example."

Martinez Furniture & Appliance Store said they plan to donate a mattress to every single McAllen Officer.

Watch the video for the full story.