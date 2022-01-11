x

Valley citrus industry still recovering from February 2021 freeze

5 hours 6 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 11 2022 Jan 11, 2022 January 11, 2022 5:42 PM January 11, 2022 in News - Local
By: Christian von Preysing

Nearly one year since the big winter storm, the Valley's citrus industry is making a comeback - but it will look a lot different in the future. 

Last year's winter freeze stunted much of the harvest, killed limbs and permanently affected many citrus trees and creating a projected loss of $300 million.

Some growers have since decided to bulldoze what's left and move on to something else.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days