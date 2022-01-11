Valley citrus industry still recovering from February 2021 freeze
Nearly one year since the big winter storm, the Valley's citrus industry is making a comeback - but it will look a lot different in the future.
Last year's winter freeze stunted much of the harvest, killed limbs and permanently affected many citrus trees and creating a projected loss of $300 million.
Some growers have since decided to bulldoze what's left and move on to something else.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Tim's Coats initiative helps Valley families stay warm this winter
-
Valley citrus industry still recovering from February 2021 freeze
-
Brownsville representative for State Board of Education requests more COVID-19 resources
-
COVID-19 impacting students and staff in local schools
-
Local health authority weighs in on masks