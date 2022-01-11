Valley citrus industry still recovering from February 2021 freeze

Nearly one year since the big winter storm, the Valley's citrus industry is making a comeback - but it will look a lot different in the future.

Last year's winter freeze stunted much of the harvest, killed limbs and permanently affected many citrus trees and creating a projected loss of $300 million.

Some growers have since decided to bulldoze what's left and move on to something else.

