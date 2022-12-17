Valley College Establishes Task Force to Intervene Threats
MCALLEN – A task force is now in place at a local college to focus on school threats.
South Texas College has a behavioral intervention team known as BIT.
They work to evaluate risk or assess risk after an incident happens like the recent school threats.
Dean of Students Affairs Paul Hernandez explained that BIT resulted after a nationwide initiative in 2005.
The team starts working as soon as an incident is reported.
They are trained to weigh factors in each case to grade how the level of the threat is.
Depending on the threat level, they can also consider treatment options like counseling.
Campus officials continue encouraging students, faculty and staff to report suspicious behavior so they can prevent it from becoming a tragic event.
Watch the full report above for further details.
