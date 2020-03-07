Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package
EDINBURG – On Friday, President Donald Trump signed off on an $8 billion spending package to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Texas is expected to receive $950 million.
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says the Rio Grande Valley is expected to see some of those funds.
Gonzalez said $61 million will go towards the development of acquiring more testing kits, therapy and research into finding a vaccine.
As of Friday evening, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Valley.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later
-
Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package
-
City ordinance: McAllen residents to pickup leaves on property to prevent drainage...
-
Public intoxication charge for sleeping in the car
-
Sullivan City police chief to take on top cop position in Alamo