Valley congressman details COVID-19 spending package

EDINBURG – On Friday, President Donald Trump signed off on an $8 billion spending package to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Texas is expected to receive $950 million.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says the Rio Grande Valley is expected to see some of those funds.

Gonzalez said $61 million will go towards the development of acquiring more testing kits, therapy and research into finding a vaccine.

As of Friday evening, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Valley.

