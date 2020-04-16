x

Valley congressman joins bipartisan White House task force

Thursday, April 16 2020

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced on Thursday that he joined the bipartisan White House task force to open the economy.

According to a tweet posted by Cuellar, he will work to help "small businesses, students, farmers, and working families."

