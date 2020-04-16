Valley congressman joins bipartisan White House task force
U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced on Thursday that he joined the bipartisan White House task force to open the economy.
According to a tweet posted by Cuellar, he will work to help "small businesses, students, farmers, and working families."
As a member of the Bipartisan White House Task Force, I will work hard for small businesses, students, farmers, and working families in my district, and across the country. It is critical that we work together to reopen our economy and restore prosperity and opportunity. https://t.co/p3Y51LQw41— Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) April 16, 2020
More News
News Video
-
Valley schools to recieve $58M as part of Cares Act
-
CON MI GENTE: Relatives speak out at 80th anniversary of the Alamo...
-
San Benito Food Pantry facing challenges to meet high demand
-
Sit tight: Stimulus checks are still on the way
-
Health and social economies: Factors among infected Valley residents