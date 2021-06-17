Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez holds press conference following tour of migrant facilities
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) held a press conference following his tour of migrant and childcare facilities with Health and human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, Thursday.
Gonzalez will discussed the tour, his discussions with the Secretary and weighed in on Gov. Greg Abbott's recently announced plans to build a border wall.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Local non-profit plans Juneteenth scholarship event
-
Aerospace company setting up new shop in Brownsville
-
Elderly Weslaco brothers seek help finding new home
-
New sewage system to serve over 700 homes in Weslaco colonias
-
Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez holds press conference following tour of migrant facilities