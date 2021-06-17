x

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez holds press conference following tour of migrant facilities

By: Allysa Cole

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) held a press conference following his tour of migrant and childcare facilities with Health and human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, Thursday.

Gonzalez will discussed the tour, his discussions with the Secretary and weighed in on Gov. Greg Abbott's recently announced plans to build a border wall. 

