Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez speaks out after election win

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez spoke with Channel 5 News about his election victory and the rest of the results from Election Day on Tuesday.

"It wasn't a good day for Democrats across the country, and I think here in South Texas. We lost the State Senate race, we lost the State Rep race, we lost the Court of Appeals, so Democrats have work to do," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also talked about the possibility of President-Elect Donald Trump deporting migrants on a massive scale. It's something Trump talked about on the campaign trail.

Gonzalez says Trump should think twice about the overall impact this could have.

"We have a lot of industries that are supported by immigrant labor, and it's something that the administration is going to have to be very thoughtful about before they do these mass deportations, is how are you going to replace this labor? What we should be doing is figuring out how to address our immigration problem in this country and pass an immigration policy that gives them some kind of status to be here," Gonzalez said.

Congressman Gonzalez says he and other democrats are going to need to work across the aisle, especially with Republicans expected to control the White House and both chambers of Congress.