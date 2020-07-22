x

Valley congressmen ask Gov. Abbott to shut the state down hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus

Wednesday, July 22 2020

On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley congressmen Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela asked Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to shutdown the state hoping to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During a news conference in Washington D.C., Gonzalez brought attention to the death rate in Hidalgo County saying people are dying at two and a half times the rate of those across the state.

Congressman Vela, who covers Willacy, Cameron and parts of Hidalgo County, said: "So if ever there was a time to issue a stay-at-home order it is now, and it can’t come soon enough because only more people will die if that doesn’t happen."

So far there hasn’t been a response from Governor Abbott to this press conference.



