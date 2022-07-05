Valley couple celebrates 52nd wedding anniversary on Fourth of July

For many, the Fourth of July can be a holiday celebrating those who fought for our country's freedom. But for one McAllen couple, Monday meant so much more, with a family tradition half a century in the making.

Sitting with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Efrain and Maria Janie Vela not only attend McAllen’s nearly century-old Fourth of July parade every year, they also celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"1970 on July the fourth," said Maria Janie Vela.

If you add that up, it's 52 years.

"I told my wife, 'Let's get married on the Fourth of July so I won't forget our anniversary,” said Efrain.

While other families start new traditions, this family has continued it after two years of a pandemic.

"You know what, ‘Hey, let's all get together for mom's anniversary, let's go to the 4th of July, we've always done it,” said daughter Debra Gonzalez. “So here we are, celebrating for them."