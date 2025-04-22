Valley doctor bringing awareness to stroke risk factors following Pope's death

Many people cried as they prayed for Pope Francis following his death Monday morning.

"We are going to continue to keep him in our prayers," Alamo resident Armando Abitua said.

During a mass at the San Juan Basilica, the priest reminded parishioners about the late Pope's teachings, while a photo of the late Pope stood tall with white flowers at the edge of the Basilica's altar.

The 88-year-old left a lasting impression on Catholics across the world. When he gave his final Easter message of peace the day before he passed.

The Vatican says Pope Francis died of a stroke that lead to heart failure. South Texas Health Systems McAllen Neurosurgeon Ricardo Cortez thinks the Pope may have had a stroke in his brain stem.

"It may have caused him to lapse in a comma, which affected his ability to regulate his heart rate. It may have been what happened," Cortez said.

The CDC reports that every three minutes and 11 seconds someone in the United States dies from a stroke. Dr. Cortez says it's important for people to recognize the risk factors.

"Heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, mellitus are risk factors for stroke," Cortez said.

Someone may be having a stroke if they experience headaches or dizziness as well as stress.

"Many people will wake up with it from sleep, or will have it after a period of excretion or a period of stress, so in ability to move an arm or a leg or numbness, difficulty speaking," Cortez said.

Experts say if you see someone with these signs to call 911 right away.

Watch the video above for the full story.