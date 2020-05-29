Valley doctor brings hope to UTRGV medical students

A pioneer in developing the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s medical school, Dr. Leonel Vela, shared his story on Thursday about growing up as a son of farmers and becoming a doctor.

Vela says as a son of farmers, there were many times his family couldn't afford to see a doctor.

He explains often times when he needed a physician, he would be taken to see a curandero or curandera, who would pray over him and give him tea.

Vela studied at many universities including Stanford, Baylor and Harvard, but explains people dismissed him as being "just someone" from the Valley.



His passion led him to co-found the Regional Academy of Health – later known as the UTRGV School of Medicine.

For more information watch the video above.