Valley doctor urges people take stronger social distancing efforts

HARLINGEN – Doctors at the Harlingen Medical Center are pushing for a serious expansion of protective measures to stop Rio Grande Valley health systems from getting overwhelmed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Eduardo Flores, a cardiologist at the Knapp and Harlingen Medical Center says the respiratory virus is affecting his work day too.

Flores says staying at home and away from crowds, the sick and others who may be carriers but not show symptoms is something everyone needs to be stricter about.

Stronger prevention efforts will stop the system from being overwhelmed such as staying 12 feet apart from others, Flores said.

Flores also recommended people wear masks and gloves to places such as grocery stores.

