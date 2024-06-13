Valley drug traffickers sentenced after providing cocaine in fatal overdose

Four Rio Grande Valley men have been sentenced in federal court for trafficking cocaine that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old man, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Gabriel Ortiz, 31, Francisco Ortiz, 53, and Adbento Guerrero, 62, all of McAllen; and Alonzo Rolando Garza, 42, Edinburg, had all previously pleaded guilty.

Hamdani said Gabriel was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Francisco was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Guerrero was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and Garza was sentenced to 10 years.

All four men must serve five years of supervised release following their sentences.

Hamdani said the investigation revealed that in 2019 and 2020, the four men trafficked cocaine in the McAllen and Edinburg areas.

The co-conspirators would purchase and sell multi-kilograms of cocaine as well as smaller amounts of cocaine base, aka 'crack.'

Hamdani said in November 2020, Gabriel sold three grams of cocaine to a 53-year-old man who died after using the drug.

Law enforcement seized a total of 10 kilograms of cocaine and 69 grams of cocaine base. The drugs had a street value of $260,000. Law enforcement also seized $294,520 in money and assets as part of the case.