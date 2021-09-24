Valley election departments push new efforts to increase voter turnout

If you want to see a change in your community, November's general election is not that far away. But is your home address correct on your voter registration?

With early voting starting on Oct. 18, local officials fear some voters will come across an unpleasant surprise when they get to their polling site.

Hidalgo County Voter Registrar Belinda Sagredo says she's seen people run into problems after moving.

"They used to live here and left the county and came back and they thought they were still registered," Sagredo said.

The Hidalgo County Election Department wants to make sure everyone in the community has a fair chance, while making sure their voice is heard. That's why they set-up a voter registration table on Thursday at Alamo City Hall.

Officials say they will announce new registration events across the county and there might even be one near you.

Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties will all have some city and school district elections, including amendments to the Texas constitution.