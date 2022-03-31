Valley experiencing peak pollen period, doctor says

The Rio Grande Valley is undergoing peak pollen periods, according to a local doctor.

Dr. Priscila Ibarra Becerra said adults have many symptoms in common when they experience allergies.

“One of the most common symptoms is of course runny nose, sneezing very frequently, and nasal itching. They can have the feeling of nasal obstruction, like congestion," Dr. Becerra said.

According to data from Accuweather, the Valley is experiencing high volumes of tree pollen. Dr. Becerra says we'll probably experience this until May

Dr. Becerra also said you can tell allergies apart from the flu and COVID-19 if you’re experiencing other symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, fevers and chills.

Dr. Becerra also recommended people wear a mask.

“Masks can protect you against breathing in all the allergens,” she said. “If you're sneezing or sniffing, then change it about every two hours."

Over the counter medication like Zyrtec, Claritin and Loratadine can help minimize symptoms.