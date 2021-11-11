Valley family continues to seek justice for murdered veteran

While many take the time on Veteran's Day to honor those who served, one Valley family continues seeking justice for their beloved veteran.

Army veteran Nora Conde Villalobos was only 49-years-old when her lifeless body was discovered in a canal off FM 1015 and Nittler Road in Hidalgo County in 2017.

The discovery prompted the arrest of her boyfriend, Juan Manuel Tobias, on murder charges.

More than four years later, her family continues fighting for justice, adding that days like today bring back memories of their beloved veteran.

"Her laugh— it was a contagious laugh. You knew that laugh anywhere." Michelle Rodriguez-Zamarron, Villalobos' niece said. "She didn't care who you were. She didn't care about your past. She didn't care if you had money. She didn't care if you were walking off the street. She treated you like anybody else."

Rodriguez-Zamarron says her aunt was the kind of person who made everyone feel like they mattered.

"We've always wanted from the beginning is just justice," Rodriguez-Zamarron. "Justice on her behalf since she is no longer here. We as her family will continue advocating for her."

Rodriguez-Zamarron says the family stays strong by focusing on the positive and remembering the sacrifices Villalobos and all veterans made.

"Her memory lives on every day," Rodriguez-Zamarron. "Just because she's gone, she's not forgotten. Today is just another day that we honor her and every veteran out there that gave selflessly, enlisted, and served our country."